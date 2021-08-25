KeyCorp Comments on Sempra Energy’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Sempra Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $9.09 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.18. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $9.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $130.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.64. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.33 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

