1ST Source Bank Invests $232,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

1ST Source Bank bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 69,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 11,695 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,165,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,544,000 after buying an additional 258,351 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,075 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.50. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.62.

Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

