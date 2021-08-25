ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 628 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered PPL to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

PPL stock opened at $29.23 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 18.94% and a positive return on equity of 9.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

