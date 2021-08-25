AIA Group Ltd Takes Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Etsy by 84.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,658,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $753,165,000 after buying an additional 1,679,559 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $137,940,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $114,962,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 32.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 931,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $191,756,000 after purchasing an additional 227,710 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at $45,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $201.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.06 and a one year high of $251.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.16.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $528.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Etsy from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.99, for a total value of $182,297.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,354.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares in the company, valued at $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $7,455,878. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

