ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after buying an additional 9,776 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 175,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,356,000 after acquiring an additional 9,872 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 681,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,335,000 after acquiring an additional 92,201 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.41.

NYSE CVX opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.07. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.