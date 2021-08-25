ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases 565 Shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,436,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,123,000 after buying an additional 604,340 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,196,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,179,000 after buying an additional 323,470 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,417,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,592,000 after buying an additional 183,955 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter worth $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after buying an additional 356,333 shares during the period. 83.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SJI. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.75. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.24 and a 12-month high of $29.24.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $311.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

In other South Jersey Industries news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

