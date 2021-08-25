Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Bought by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Energizer were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3,819.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after purchasing an additional 605,756 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 252.8% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 146,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 21.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Energizer alerts:

In other news, CFO Timothy W. Gorman acquired 5,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.89 per share, with a total value of $240,228.75. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 86,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,535,431.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.24. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $721.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.20 million. Energizer had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 73.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.89.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.