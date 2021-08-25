ARGI Investment Services LLC Acquires 3,716 Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 47.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,580 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Stock Yards Bancorp worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,111,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,776,000 after acquiring an additional 236,275 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 893,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,634,000 after acquiring an additional 88,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,746. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Philip Poindexter sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $192,483.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYBT opened at $52.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.80. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.23). Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 27.71%. As a group, analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.70%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

