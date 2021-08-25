Accel Wealth Management Increases Holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS)

Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 173.3% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 6.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 67,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES during the first quarter worth about $677,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 474.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES alerts:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES stock opened at $39.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.83. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. has a 52 week low of $18.20 and a 52 week high of $42.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $1.5679 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS).

Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.