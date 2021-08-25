AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,090 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALL. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Allstate by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,194,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,124,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,120 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Allstate by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,759,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $546,813,000 after buying an additional 728,870 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $77,730,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,493,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the first quarter worth $1,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

ALL stock opened at $136.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $86.51 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.38.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. decreased their target price on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays increased their price target on The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.17.

In other The Allstate news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total transaction of $1,917,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

