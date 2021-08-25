AIA Group Ltd Takes $290,000 Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Paychex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in Paychex by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paychex stock opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 86.84%.

Paychex declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

