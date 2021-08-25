AIA Group Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,654 Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Paychex by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,081,000 after acquiring an additional 279,441 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 76,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 14,341 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 105,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 228,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,420,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.29.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $92,164.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock valued at $31,877,536 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PAYX opened at $114.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.10 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

