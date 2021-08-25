1,049 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $349.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.44.
In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
