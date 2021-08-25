1,049 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Biogen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,116,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,380,000 after buying an additional 38,870 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Biogen by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in Biogen by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $349.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.