The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Shares Purchased by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 469,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.49% of The Simply Good Foods worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,037,000 after purchasing an additional 180,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 3,037.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 176,200 shares in the last quarter. 83.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens started coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.19%. The Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

