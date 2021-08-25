MV Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,114,000 after purchasing an additional 58,509 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on CrowdStrike from $256.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.63.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.17, for a total value of $1,185,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 311,334 shares of company stock worth $78,156,063 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $272.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $252.99. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -368.93 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.