Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC cut its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,330 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,245 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Arcos Dorados were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 771.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in Arcos Dorados by 47.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arcos Dorados by 14.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados during the first quarter valued at $81,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Arcos Dorados had a negative return on equity of 17.51% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.1086 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.82%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARCO shares. TheStreet raised Arcos Dorados from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcos Dorados from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

About Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants. The firm operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants in the food services industry through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Caribbean Division, North Latin America division (NOLAD), and South Latin America division (SLAD).

