1ST Source Bank Takes Position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

1ST Source Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NYMT. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth $76,000. 51.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $4.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.41.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. New York Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 148.35% and a return on equity of 10.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently -28.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NYMT shares. TheStreet raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, May 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.94.

New York Mortgage Trust Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.