1ST Source Bank Increases Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

1ST Source Bank increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 1,347.4% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGE stock opened at $42.31 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $47.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.42.

