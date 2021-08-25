Ingalls & Snyder LLC Makes New $475,000 Investment in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,564,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 12.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $2,546,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $78.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.24.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Discovery, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 244,605 shares in the company, valued at $7,130,235.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885 in the last three months. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. upgraded Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

