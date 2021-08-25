SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $74.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $39.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.49 and a 1 year high of $87.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, with a total value of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

