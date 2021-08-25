Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $287,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 24.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,989,045 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,750,000 after buying an additional 1,682,939 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,673,164 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $537,004,000 after purchasing an additional 240,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after acquiring an additional 105,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $377,654,000 after acquiring an additional 18,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,648,643 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $304,102,000 after acquiring an additional 30,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.65.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $121.49 on Wednesday. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.93 and a 12 month high of $128.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $30.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.60.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 59.67%. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

In other news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajendra M. Mohan sold 90,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.71, for a total transaction of $10,452,662.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 168,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,442,867.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,310 shares of company stock worth $20,992,794 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

