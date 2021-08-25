Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 173,799 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 406.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 173,799 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,233,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,040 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,923 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,731,000 after acquiring an additional 621,482 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $27,604,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3,039.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 375,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,382,000 after acquiring an additional 363,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $77.24 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.35 and a 1-year high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 99.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.52.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 43.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BMRN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.62 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

