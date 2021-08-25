Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 17,079 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $19,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 890.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 142.3% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The stock has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Truist Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.53%.

In other news, EVP Brantley J. Standridge sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $247,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.36.

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

