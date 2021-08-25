Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 30,649 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,019 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,649 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $23,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 776,428 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,340,000 after purchasing an additional 20,947 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 21,936.1% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 7,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,450 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.70.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total transaction of $106,336.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,549,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS opened at $174.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.22. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.62 and a fifty-two week high of $175.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 29.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

