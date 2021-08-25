Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 47 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Estate Counselors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 109 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,115,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,175.00 on Wednesday. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5,040.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $72.43 by $10.02. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $42.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers, and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

