Superdry (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Trading Down 7.6%

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY)’s stock price fell 7.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.97 and last traded at $4.97. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $407.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88.

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

