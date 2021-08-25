Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $2.45 Per Share

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.45 for the year. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

NYSE:REPX opened at $19.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.53. Riley Exploration Permian has a 52-week low of $8.08 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd.

In other Riley Exploration Permian news, CEO Bobby Riley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $105,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin acquired 11,000 shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, for a total transaction of $186,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,876 shares of company stock valued at $257,329 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the second quarter worth about $90,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

