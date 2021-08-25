Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Receives $36.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $41.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Compass Point downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 45.46, a quick ratio of 45.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $42.39.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 46.51%. Equities analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 597,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,166,000 after acquiring an additional 247,200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,256,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 1,631.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 329,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,523,000 after acquiring an additional 310,284 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.