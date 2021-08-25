Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Trading Down 6%

Konecranes Plc (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) shares fell 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.21. 251 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average session volume of 120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.73.

Several brokerages recently commented on KNCRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Friday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Konecranes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Konecranes in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70.

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

