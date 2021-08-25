Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Stock Price Up 9.6%

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) rose 9.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 92,763 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 274,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.59.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

