Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Shares Up 8.9%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) shares shot up 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. 7,850 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 16,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.96.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.68.

Frontera Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FECCF)

Frontera Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Colombia, Peru, and Midstream. The Colombia segment includes all upstream business activities of exploration and production in Colombia. The Peru segment involves the upstream business activities of exploration and production in Peru.

