Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to announce $3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.55 and the lowest is $3.51. Arrow Electronics posted earnings of $2.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full year earnings of $13.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.30 to $13.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $14.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.12 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of ARW opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arrow Electronics has a 52 week low of $75.24 and a 52 week high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,041.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

