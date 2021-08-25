Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) Receives $19.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE:RLGY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Realogy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Realogy in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Realogy alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Realogy by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,813,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,438,000 after purchasing an additional 521,620 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,652,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,847,000 after buying an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 9.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,915,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,092,000 after buying an additional 1,028,821 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,781,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,556,000 after buying an additional 190,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,289,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,372,000 after buying an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $17.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Realogy has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 2.78.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.35. Realogy had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 3.94%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Realogy will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Realogy

Realogy Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of residential real estate services, which focuses on empowering independent sales agents. It operates through the following segments: Realogy Franchise Group, Realogy Brokerage Group, Realogy Title Group and Realogy Leads Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages through portfolio of well-known brokerage brands, including Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.