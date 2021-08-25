OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Purchases $15,520.00 in Stock

OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Director Yuhang Zhao bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $15,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Yuhang Zhao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Yuhang Zhao acquired 4,000 shares of OncoSec Medical stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.88 per share, with a total value of $7,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ONCS opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $8.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $82.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.19.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that OncoSec Medical Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on ONCS shares. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of OncoSec Medical in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 29.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 184.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 111,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp increased its position in shares of OncoSec Medical by 38.0% during the second quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 159,935 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 44,069 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

