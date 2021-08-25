Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,112 shares in the company, valued at $806,371.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
SELF stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.
Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.
About Global Self Storage
Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.
