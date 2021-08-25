Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) CEO Mark Campbell Winmill bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $20,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,112 shares in the company, valued at $806,371.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

SELF stock opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SELF. Winmill & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Global Self Storage by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. now owns 439,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 39,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Global Self Storage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Global Self Storage by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Aegis boosted their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

About Global Self Storage

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

