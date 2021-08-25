Jeffrey T. Gill Sells 10,042 Shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock

Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) CEO Jeffrey T. Gill sold 10,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total transaction of $31,833.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey T. Gill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $46,350.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey T. Gill sold 15,000 shares of Sypris Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total transaction of $50,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SYPR opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.63. Sypris Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $7.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.31.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Sypris Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR) by 52.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,642 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Sypris Solutions worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions, Inc provides truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics in the United States and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics. The Sypris Technologies segment supplies forged and machined components for the commercial vehicle, off highway vehicle, light truck, automotive, and energy markets.

