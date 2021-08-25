Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of TransDigm Group worth $19,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.65, for a total transaction of $6,646,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.42, for a total transaction of $7,709,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 104,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,193,165 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Vertical Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $604.00 to $667.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $780.00 to $762.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $674.27.

NYSE TDG opened at $608.30 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $453.76 and a 52 week high of $688.03. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 73.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $640.18.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

