Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 871 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $18,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 44,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Sysco by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Sysco by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 143,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,119,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $29,017,234.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $385,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. UBS Group started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

NYSE:SYY opened at $78.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.67, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 52.19% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sysco’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

