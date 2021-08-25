Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.85.

Shares of MRK opened at $77.72 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.15. The company has a market cap of $196.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

