Ingalls & Snyder LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 56.4% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $374.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $360.75. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $260.11 and a 52-week high of $374.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.