Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC decreased its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,100 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MNR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 132,971,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after buying an additional 1,329,711 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 143.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 442,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 260,773 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 245.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 346,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,126,000 after buying an additional 246,145 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,640,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,596,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,759,000 after buying an additional 150,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Compass Point upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.88 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.92.

NYSE MNR opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 19.73 and a current ratio of 19.73.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

