Ingalls & Snyder LLC Buys 11,066 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 397.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $70.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.17. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 32.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.1512 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 23.86%.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$480.00 to C$96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.