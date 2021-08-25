Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,056 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000.

Shares of SPEM stock opened at $42.95 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.19 and a 12-month high of $47.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.88.

