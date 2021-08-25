Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Acquired by Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRE. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 10,010 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Duke Realty by 19.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,484,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,315,000 after buying an additional 115,612 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,353 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 162.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Duke Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.55.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.78. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $51.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

