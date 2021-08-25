Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cable One were worth $40,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,674,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cable One by 6.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,253.43.

Cable One stock opened at $2,024.61 on Wednesday. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,931.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $401.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 63 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.00, for a total value of $129,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 841 shares in the company, valued at $1,728,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,982 shares of company stock valued at $12,005,530 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

