Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.57 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 63,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,814 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 40.3% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 6,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 135.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 22,095 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.6% in the second quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 21,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. 71.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $71.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.38. A. O. Smith Co. has a one year low of $47.22 and a one year high of $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

