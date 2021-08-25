Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 47,994 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 685,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $91,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 133,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 490.5% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the period. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $135.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $157.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.63.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 308.07% and a net margin of 10.53%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,427,785.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $4,120,288.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.