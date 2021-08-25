Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Trading Up 0.1% Following Dividend Announcement

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $25.65 and last traded at $25.62. Approximately 238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 5,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

