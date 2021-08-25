Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $193,244,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 68,439,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,606 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,051,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,648 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,661,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,069 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 33,806,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,541 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.69. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

