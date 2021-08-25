Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 55.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 38.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $361.97 price target on Zoom Video Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.18.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.44, for a total value of $833,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 315,492 shares of company stock valued at $116,842,501. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $340.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.20 and a 12-month high of $588.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

